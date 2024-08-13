YMCAs of Greater Hyderabad to Host Independence Day Dawn-to-Dusk Basketball Tournament

Secunderabad: The YMCAs of Greater Hyderabad are set to host a grand Independence Day basketball tournament on August 15th, 2024, at the YMCA Secunderabad. This highly anticipated event will run from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM, bringing together players of various age groups for an entire day of competitive sportsmanship.

The tournament will follow a League cum Knockout format, ensuring exciting matchups throughout the day. Participants will compete across multiple age categories, including Under 12, Under 14, and Under 18 for both boys and girls. Additionally, there will be separate categories for men and women.

This event promises to be a significant occasion, celebrating both the nation’s independence and the spirit of sports within the community.

Tournament Co-ordinators:

Mr. Raja Reddy: 9666600091

Mr. Ravinder Baba: 9490115459

Mr. Yesudas: 9948574040

For further information and coverage, please contact the above co-ordinators.

Dr. G. Eugene George

Director, YMCAs of Greater Hyderabad