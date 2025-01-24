Yogi Adityanath Accuses Samajwadi Party of Spreading False Propaganda About Maha Kumbh

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Friday, accusing them of spreading false propaganda about the ongoing Maha Kumbh.

The Chief Minister alleged that the SP is playing with the faith of millions of devotees attending the sacred event, creating unnecessary controversy and misleading the public for political gains.

Speaking in Milkipur during his campaign for the upcoming Assembly bye-election on February 5, Yogi Adityanath expressed confidence in the BJP’s ability to secure victory in the Milkipur constituency, winning every booth.

During his visit, he strongly criticized the SP for opposing significant cultural and developmental initiatives tied to India’s heritage.

Accusations Against Samajwadi Party on Maha Kumbh and Faith

In his remarks, Yogi Adityanath accused the SP of disrespecting India’s spiritual and cultural heritage. “The President of the Samajwadi Party is spreading false propaganda about the Maha Kumbh every day,” he stated, calling this behavior an attack on the faith of millions of Indians.

He further linked the SP’s alleged opposition to events of cultural and religious significance, citing the party’s stance when Ram Lalla was ceremoniously enthroned on January 22, 2024.

“The Samajwadi Party opposed this historic moment. Their hands are stained with the blood of innocent Kar Sevaks,” he alleged, referencing the party’s controversial actions in the past.

Criticism of SP’s Opposition to Developmental Initiatives

The Chief Minister detailed various developmental projects that the SP had allegedly opposed, accusing them of obstructing progress:

Ayodhya International Airport: Named after Maharishi Valmiki, the airport project faced resistance from the SP, according to Yogi Adityanath.

Cultural Heritage Sites: The development of Maharishi Valmiki's birthplace in Lalapur and Rajapur, the birthplace of Sant Tulsidas, were also reportedly opposed by the party.

Maharaja Bijli Pasi's Fort: The beautification of this historical site in Lucknow, aimed at honoring the ruler, faced criticism from SP leaders.

Vijay Smarak in Bahraich: Yogi Adityanath highlighted the SP's resistance to developing the memorial dedicated to Maharaja Suheldev, an icon of Indian unity.

The Chief Minister accused the Samajwadi Party of consistently opposing projects that promote India’s cultural identity and heritage, asserting that such opposition is a direct affront to national pride.

Accusations Against SP on Law and Order

Yogi Adityanath also targeted the Samajwadi Party over issues of law and order, specifically mentioning their alleged support for individuals like Moin Khan.

He claimed, “The SP’s heroes are mafia figures like Moin Khan, a man accused of molesting a daughter. Their leaders openly support such people.”

The Chief Minister criticized Ayodhya’s SP MP for backing Moin Khan and condemned the party for prioritizing such individuals over the safety and dignity of women.

“Moin Khan’s supporters are a threat to the safety of our daughters. Such people should not be allowed to win elections,” he added.

Significance of the Maha Kumbh: Faith and Unity

Shifting focus to the Maha Kumbh, Yogi Adityanath emphasized the spiritual and cultural significance of the event. He noted that over 10 crore devotees participated in the first 10 days of the event, with the total number of visitors expected to exceed 45 crore over 35 days.

“These numbers are greater than the population of many countries. This reflects the global importance of the Kumbh and its message of unity,” he remarked.

Highlighting the inclusive nature of the Maha Kumbh, he stated, “People from every caste and class are benefiting from this sacred event. It is a privilege to be born in a country where such a grand spiritual celebration takes place.”

Yogi Adityanath Calls for Rejecting the SP’s Narrative

The Chief Minister urged voters to reject the SP’s alleged divisive politics, claiming that the party prioritizes the interests of its family over the welfare of the public.

“The Samajwadi Party opposes Babasaheb Ambedkar, Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, and Kashi Vishwanath. They even oppose the Constitution created by Babasaheb,” he asserted.

He also criticized the previous SP-led government for neglecting infrastructure development in Ayodhya. “Today, the roads of Ayodhya are five to six lanes wide.

During the Samajwadi Party’s rule, what was the condition of Ram Ki Paidi? It was neglected and in disrepair,” he added.