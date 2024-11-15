Yogi discusses digital agriculture in bilateral meeting with Netherlands

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday held a bilateral meeting with partner country the Netherlands, where he met with a delegation led by the country’s Deputy Agriculture Minister Jan-Kees Goet and Ambassador to India Marisa Gerards.

During the meeting before the inauguration of Krishi Bharat, two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between the UP government and the Netherlands, during which the CM highlighted the state’s vast potential with its 25-crore population, fertile land, and abundant water resources.

He acknowledged the strides made in agriculture, horticulture, dairy, and fisheries under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership but emphasised that significant opportunities remain.

“Collaborating with countries like the Netherlands will help propel these initiatives forward,” he said.

Yogi said that UP, with support from the centre and the state, has six agricultural universities and Krishi Vigyan Kendras in every district, which play a crucial role in providing farmers with advanced seeds and technology.

He expressed optimism that these efforts could triple or quadruple production across agriculture, fisheries, horticulture, animal husbandry, and dairy sectors in Uttar Pradesh.

The CM said, “The Netherlands, with its expertise in affordable, sustainable technology, provides valuable insights. Promoting natural farming alongside chemical-free pesticides will be key to sustainable progress in agriculture and horticulture.”

Deputy Agriculture Minister of the Netherlands Jan-Kees Goet said that the Netherlands is known for its agricultural ability and use of technology in the agricultural sector.

“All challenges can be dealt with through partnership and coordination between India and the Netherlands. India’s agriculture sector is full of achievements and immense possibilities, in which it is a matter of pride for us to participate.

There are many challenges, including climatic change, all over the world that need solutions. Along with sharing our expertise, we are learning a lot from India’s experience,” he said.