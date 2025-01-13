Yograj Singh Backs Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for Champions Trophy 2025

Chandigarh: Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 squad announcement, former India cricketer Yograj Singh has expressed his support for senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli despite their underwhelming performance in the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia.

In the five-Test series, Kohli only managed 190 runs and was dismissed eight times while chasing deliveries outside the off-stump. Rohit, who missed the Perth Test due to the birth of his second child, accumulated just 31 runs across three matches before sitting out the fifth Test in Sydney.

Despite their poor run, the duo has faced heavy scrutiny from fans and former cricketers, with speculations surrounding their potential retirement from red-ball cricket. However, Yograj Singh believes that both players still have a role to play in the team.

Singh’s Support for Senior Duo

Yograj Singh urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to keep both Rohit and Virat in the team for at least 3-4 more years to mentor younger cricketers. “We need these two legends to groom the youngsters. The team needs these two players for 3-4 years more, including (Jasprit) Bumrah. We have to create solid bench strength,” Singh said in an interview with IANS.

Singh also emphasized the importance of maintaining team unity, recalling how the Indian team had struggled when it was divided in the past. “You should never break the team. In 2011, the team was broken and power was given to one single person. We lost multiple World Cups, series, and Test series. We need to take all players together as wins and losses are part of sport,” he added.

Praise for Abhishek Sharma and IPL’s Impact on Cricket

Yograj Singh also expressed his happiness over the selection of Punjab batter Abhishek Sharma for the upcoming five-match T20I series against England. He also believed that Shubman Gill deserved a spot in the squad.

“It was pleasing to see Abhishek back, he is a very big player and I see a reflection of Yuvraj Singh in his batting. The more he plays, the more he excels. I feel Shubman Gill should have also been picked,” Singh remarked.

Singh further credited the Indian Premier League (IPL) for revolutionizing Indian cricket, providing opportunities for young cricketers to make a career and earn financially. “Since the start of IPL, cricket has improved a lot in India. Many cricketers got a chance and made their careers,” he said, also lauding the BCCI for extending the same support to women cricketers and introducing a pension scheme for retired veterans.