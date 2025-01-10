Yonex-Sunrise All India Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament 2025: U19 Champions Crowned

Hyderabad: The Yonex-Sunrise All India Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament (Under-19) concluded on January 10, 2025, at the Pullela Gopichand Academy, Hyderabad. The week-long tournament saw young talents from across the country compete for top honors in singles and doubles categories for both boys and girls.

Final Results:

Boys Singles U19 Final

Rounak Chouhan (CG) defeated top-seeded Pranauv Ram N (TS) with a score of 21-16, 21-13 to claim the title.

Girls Singles U19 Final

Adarshini Shri NB (TN) triumphed over fifth-seeded Rujula Ramu (KTK) in a thrilling match, winning 21-15, 28-26.

Boys Doubles U19 Final

The duo of Bhavya Chhabra and Param Choudhary (DLI) showcased excellent coordination to beat Rahul Murali and Mithes R (TN) 21-14, 21-15.

Girls Doubles U19 Final

Local stars Vennala K and Shriyanshi Valishetty (TS) emerged victorious, defeating Taarini Suri Mah and Reshika U (TN) 21-15, 21-16.

Mixed Doubles U19 Final

Bhavya Chhabra (DLI) paired with Angel Punera (UTR) to overcome Param Choudhary (DLI) and Taarini Suri Mah with a score of 21-13, 21-17.

Celebration Moment:

The Girls Doubles winners, Vennala K and Shriyanshi Valishetty (TS), were felicitated by Sri Kanuri Vamsidhar, Treasurer of the Badminton Association of Telangana, during the closing ceremony.

The tournament highlighted India’s upcoming badminton talents, promising a bright future for the sport.