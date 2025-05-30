Young Cricket Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Meets PM Modi – Here’s What the Prime Minister Said!

Patna: In a heartwarming moment on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met rising cricket star Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his family at Patna Airport during his two-day visit to Bihar. The interaction between the Prime Minister and the 14-year-old cricket prodigy has drawn national attention.

PM Modi Lauds Young Cricket Talent from Bihar

Sharing a photo from the meeting on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, PM Modi wrote:

“At Patna airport, met the young cricketing sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his family. His cricketing skills are being admired all over the nation! My best wishes to him for his future endeavours.”

This is not the first time the Prime Minister has praised the young cricketer. Earlier this month, during the inauguration of the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 in Bihar, he had commended Suryavanshi’s outstanding IPL 2025 season performance.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Breaking Records at Just 14

Vaibhav Suryavanshi became a household name after becoming the youngest centurion in IPL history at just 14 years old. Playing for Rajasthan Royals, he was bought for ₹1.1 crore in the 2024 IPL auction.

IPL Stats 2025 Season: Matches Played: 7 Total Runs: 252 Centuries: 1 Half-Centuries: 1



In his third IPL match, Suryavanshi stunned fans by scoring a 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans, making it the fastest century by an Indian in IPL, surpassing Yusuf Pathan’s record of 37 balls.

Journey from Local Talent to National Star

Vaibhav made his first-class debut for Bihar in January 2024 at the age of 12 years and 284 days, scoring a brisk 71 off 42 balls in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, becoming the youngest Indian to score a List-A fifty.

On the international youth circuit, Suryavanshi delivered a blistering 58-ball century against Australia in Chennai, setting a new record for the fastest youth Test hundred by an Indian.

He also played a crucial role in India’s journey to the U19 Asia Cup final, contributing two vital half-centuries.

Selected for India U19 Tour of England

Vaibhav’s next challenge will be the India U19 tour of England from June 24 to July 23, 2025, where he will compete in:

1 Warm-up Match (50-over)

5 Youth ODIs

2 Youth Test Matches

His inclusion reflects the confidence selectors have in his abilities at such a young age.

Modi’s Bihar Visit Focused on Development and Youth

PM Modi is in Bihar for a two-day visit to inaugurate and lay the foundation for infrastructure and welfare projects worth approximately ₹48,500 crore. On Thursday, he inaugurated the new terminal at Patna Airport and continues to push for youth empowerment through platforms like Khelo India.