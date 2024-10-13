Young Farmer Climbs Electric Pole in Protest Over Land Acquisition, Attempts Suicide

Sirgapur: A young farmer caused a stir in Sirgapur Mandal’s Vasara Walu Tanda after climbing an electric pole in protest against the government’s decision to reclaim land previously allocated to tribal families. The incident occurred when Raju, a local farmer, expressed his anguish over the government’s move to take back 25 acres of land for the construction of an Integrated School, land that had originally been granted to tribal families.

Raju, distraught over losing his livelihood, climbed the electric pole and threatened to end his life, repeatedly stating, “My land is being taken away. How am I supposed to survive?” The protest drew the attention of local villagers, who immediately rushed to the scene and managed to talk him down, saving his life.

The local community expressed solidarity with Raju, criticizing the government for its decision to repossess land without providing adequate compensation or alternative livelihoods for the affected families. The incident has sparked concern in the region, with residents demanding that the government reconsider its decision and take the plight of farmers and tribal families into account before reclaiming land for development projects.