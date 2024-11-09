Young Innovators Shine at Mekathlon 2024 Hyderabad Edition: A Showcase of Robotics and Sustainable Tech Solutions

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad edition of Mekathlon 2024, a leading STEM festival, saw over 1500 students from across the city competing in various Robotics and Sustainable Development challenges. Organized in collaboration with the Commonwealth Youth Council, Commonwealth Student Association, and Global Understanding for Sustainable Development (GUSD), the event was an inspiring display of youthful innovation, creativity, and technical skills.

The event featured exciting hands-on activities, including the EcoInnova Science Exhibition, Brainiac Battle Quiz, and advanced Robotics challenges such as Racer Robo, Fastest Line Follower, and Obstacle Avoider. These competitions aimed to foster both technical and life skills by encouraging students to apply STEM principles to real-world issues, showcasing their problem-solving and creative thinking abilities.

Also Read: Telangana Government Announces 2025 Public Holidays: Full List of General and Optional Holidays

Key Highlights of Mekathlon 2024 Hyderabad Edition

Over 1500 students from ages 8 to 18 participated, demonstrating impressive projects in Robotics and Sustainable Development .

from ages 8 to 18 participated, demonstrating impressive projects in and . Winning teams from the Hyderabad edition have earned spots in the grand finale scheduled for November 23rd and 24th, 2024 .

scheduled for . The event focused on hands-on STEM learning, emphasizing practical application of science and technology to address global challenges.

Principal Tabassum Zaidi Praises Student Creativity

Ms. Tabassum Zaidi, Principal of Orchids The International School (Bachupally campus), expressed her admiration for the event’s impact:

“Mekathlon 2024 Hyderabad edition showcased our students’ remarkable creativity and commitment to STEM education. Their projects are a testament to how STEM learning can help solve real-world problems. The event encouraged curiosity and critical thinking, fostering teamwork and innovative problem-solving skills among students.”

Mekathlon 2024 Celebrates Innovation and Sustainability

Jimmy Ahuja, Head of STEM at K12 Techno Services, shared his thoughts on the students’ groundbreaking projects:

“The innovative ideas presented at Mekathlon 2024 are a powerful blend of STEM learning and creative problem-solving. It’s inspiring to see young minds tackle tangible challenges using science and technology, positioning them as future leaders and change-makers.”

Shlok Srivastava, Head of the Orchids Foundation Career Program (OCFP), highlighted the environmental consciousness demonstrated by the students:

“The students at Mekathlon 2024 have not only exhibited technical skill but also a deep sense of responsibility towards sustainability. Their projects reveal how STEM can be harnessed for positive change, addressing critical environmental issues.”

A Platform for Future Innovators

Ravi Nayak, Zonal Head at Orchids The International School, emphasized the broader impact of Mekathlon on student development:

“The projects presented at Mekathlon 2024 go beyond academics, equipping students with practical skills for real-world applications. The innovative solutions showcased here prove that these students are poised to make significant contributions to industries and communities.”

Mekathlon 2024: Inspiring the Next Generation of Innovators

Mekathlon 2024, conceptualized by K12 Techno Services, is an initiative designed to inspire and nurture young talent in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. By providing a platform for students to explore and solve complex challenges using cutting-edge technology, Mekathlon helps prepare them for the future.

The Hyderabad edition of Mekathlon 2024 was an inspiring event, filled with collaboration, learning, and innovation, and set the stage for even more groundbreaking projects in STEM fields. As the grand finale approaches, the excitement builds for the next wave of young innovators eager to make a difference in the world.

Key Event Details: