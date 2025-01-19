Young Man Dies in a Horrific Car Fire While Distributing Wedding Invitations (Video Viral)

New Delhi: In a tragic incident on Saturday night, a young man who had set out to distribute wedding invitations lost his life after his car caught fire near Baba Banquet Hall in Ghazipur, Delhi.

According to police, the fire engulfed the car, resulting in the man being burned alive. Visuals from the scene show the Wagon R completely charred, with the driver’s side sustaining the most damage.

Authorities revealed that the victim, a resident of Nawada in Greater Noida, was scheduled to get married on February 14. His elder brother shared, “He had left in the afternoon to distribute wedding invitations. When he didn’t return late at night, we tried to contact him, but his phone was switched off. Around 11 p.m., the police informed us about the tragic incident.”

The victim’s brother-in-law, Yogesh, mentioned that he and Anil worked together. Yogesh stated, “Anil was supposed to marry my sister on February 14. We received the news about the incident last night, but the cause of the car fire is still unknown.”

The police have sent the victim’s body for a post-mortem and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Similar Incident Last Month

It is worth noting that a similar incident occurred last month in the Lajpat Nagar area of Delhi. A man allegedly set his neighbor’s car on fire over a parking dispute. The prime accused, Rahul Bhasin, along with his friends, torched Ranjeet Chauhan’s vehicle in retaliation for repeated arguments over parking. The entire episode was captured on CCTV.

This heartbreaking incident underscores the growing concern of car fires in Delhi and calls for further investigation into their causes.