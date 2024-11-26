Youth Attempts Suicide at Collectorate After Officer Refuses to Sign Documents

Adilabad: A young man from Khanapur reportedly attempted suicide by consuming pesticide at the Collectorate in Adilabad on Tuesday. The incident occurred at the office of the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), where the youth became distressed after an officer allegedly refused to sign important documents.

In a desperate move, the individual ingested the pesticide, leading to an immediate response from the staff at the Collectorate. They quickly informed emergency services, and the youth was rushed to RIMS (Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences) for treatment.

A young man from Khanapur attempted suicide by consuming pesticide at the Adilabad Collectorate, allegedly after an officer refused to sign a document in the RDO section.

Authorities are still investigating the situation, and further details are awaited regarding the circumstances leading to the suicide attempt. The young man’s condition is being closely monitored as doctors provide necessary care.

