Youth Dies After Failing to Overtake RTC Bus on Bike in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident near Shamirpet Police Station limits, a young man lost his life after attempting to overtake an RTC bus. The bike lost control, causing both riders to fall under the bus.

The victims, Sheikh Saklain and Mohammed Furkan, from Karkhana Gadda in Karimnagar district, were on their way from Karimnagar to Mehdipatnam when the accident occurred.

While attempting to overtake the bus, they lost balance, leading to the unfortunate accident that claimed Saklain’s life.

