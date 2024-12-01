Telangana

YouTube Reporter Faces Legal Action for Insulting Teacher Online

A reporter from the NK 24 YouTube channel has been booked for allegedly defaming a government teacher from Konampet village in Nennal mandal.

Safiya Begum1 December 2024 - 18:16
A reporter from the NK 24 YouTube channel has been booked for allegedly defaming a government teacher from Konampet village in Nennal mandal.

The incident occurred on Sunday, when Ramtenki Srinivas, a resident of Konampet, reportedly published a fake story on YouTube that insulted the teacher.

According to Nennal Sub-Inspector K. Prasad, a case was filed against Srinivas, who works for the NK 24 channel, for spreading false information about the teacher.

The defamatory story was also shared on various WhatsApp groups, prompting the teacher to file a complaint with the police. Authorities have launched an investigation into the matter.

