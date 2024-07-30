YouTube says providing Indian creators new ways to generate revenue, unlock ‘fandoms’

New Delhi: Google-owned YouTube is helping Indian creators unlock ‘fandoms’ in three ways — creation, monetisation and community – allowing them new tools to generate revenue directly from dedicated fans, Ishan John Chatterjee, Director-India, YouTube, said on Tuesday.

Speaking to IANS, Chatterjee said features like Super Chat, Super Stickers and Channel Memberships are allowing Indian fans to financially support their favourite creators while deepening their connection.

A decade ago, YouTube FanFest in Mumbai marked a pivotal moment in Indian pop culture, as fans embraced creators with the same fervour reserved for movie or sports stars.

“Today, marking the 10th anniversary of YouTube Fanfest, fandom has evolved into a powerful force shaping trends, communities, and the entertainment industry itself,” said Chatterjee.

A recent survey by Google and SmithGeiger noted that 62 per cent of Gen Z fans agree that they are a part of a fandom that no one they know personally is a part of.

“This diversity means there’s a fandom for everyone, and new communities are constantly emerging,” Chatterjee added.

He said that at YouTube, they offer more creative formats than other platforms to experiment and express yourself — from a 15-second short, to a 15 minute video, a 1.5 hour podcast or even a 15 hour livestream.

“We’re making our tools more intuitive and accessible, enabling fans of all levels to express their passion through creative content. From easy-to-use video editing features such as the Create App to formats like Shorts, we’re lowering the barrier to entry for fan participation and expression,” Chatterjee noted.

The YouTube Partner Programme established the first sustainable pathway for creators to thrive, giving creators more freedom, choice and opportunity to build a business and a community online.

“Besides, ads, subscriptions and our BrandConnect platform for sponsored deals, we give creators tools to leverage the power of community to earn in ways that are fun & engaging for them and their audience,” the senior company executive informed.

From posts and vertical live, multi-language audio and Gen-AI dubbing, the platform said it is giving creators the tools they need to connect with their fans on a deeper level.