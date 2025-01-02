Zarina Wahab shares how she managed to shoot her debut Malayalam movie with Kamal Haasan
Actress Zarina Wahab recalled an incident when she walked into troubled waters during the making of her Malayalam debut film, ‘Madanolsavam’.
Mumbai: Actress Zarina Wahab recalled an incident when she walked into troubled waters during the making of her Malayalam debut film, ‘Madanolsavam’.
A recently resurfaced video of the actress shows her talking about the challenges of working around the Malayalam language, a language that she is still alien to even after having worked in 29 films in Malayalam cinema.
The actress said, “I don’t know Malayalam even now, although I have worked in 29 movies. My first film was with Kamal Haasan. So we went to the room. They were giving me money. I wanted the money as soon as possible because I wanted to buy a good flat.
Also Read: Former Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant resigns from Knesset
So, they gave me all the money. I was very happy because I was able to give some money for the house. But, when I went there, there were dialogues I was like, ‘what are these dialogues?’. I didn’t understand a single word, I started crying, I was stuck. I got stuck with the money. I thought, ‘I will somehow return the money’. But I wanted to go back”.
“I refused to come out of the room So Kamal came to me, he said, ‘What happened?’. I said, ‘Kamal, I am so sorry I can’t work, I want to go back’. Then he said, ‘Now that you have come, work for a day. We will all help. You can write down your lines on the cutter.
We will prompt you. Just give the correct lip movement and expression. We will dub’. While crying, I gave the first shot. They helped me, prompted me. I said, ‘Not bad’. Then there was a romantic scene, I held Kamal, and I wrote lines on Kamal’s hand I was looking at his hand I said, ‘Now I can do a Russian film also if anybody dubs’”, she added.