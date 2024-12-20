Ziaur Rahman Barq’s Property Demolished by Authorities in Sambhal

Sambhal: A significant action unfolded in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, as a bulldozer was used to demolish illegal construction at the residence of Samajwadi Party (SP) Member of Parliament, Ziaur Rahman Barq. The demolition took place at Barq’s house located in the Deppa Sarai locality of Sambhal on Friday, where municipal authorities, accompanied by police and administration officials, arrived with a bulldozer to tear down illegal external staircases.

The incident follows a series of legal actions against Barq, including an alleged power theft case registered against him on Thursday. The Uttar Pradesh Power Department has accused Barq of stealing more than 16 kW of electricity, with a fine of ₹1.91 crore imposed on him. As part of the penalty, the electricity supply to his residence was also cut off.

This demolition and power theft case has stirred political controversy. The power department had earlier conducted a check, during which the theft was uncovered, leading to an official report filed against Ziaur Rahman Barq’s father, Mamluk Rahman Barq, in connection with the incident.

Previous Reports Against Barq: In addition to the power theft case, other reports have surfaced against the SP MP. Last month, Barq faced charges related to a violent altercation during a survey at the Jama Masjid in the area. This was followed by a report filed against him in connection with the incident.

Barq has been a prominent figure in Uttar Pradesh politics, and the recent actions taken by the authorities have raised concerns about political motivations behind the crackdown. He has denied any wrongdoing and claims that these actions are politically motivated.

Public Reaction and Political Implications: The bulldozer action has sparked reactions from Barq’s supporters, who view this as part of a larger political strategy to target opposition leaders. On the other hand, authorities claim the demolition is part of regular enforcement against illegal construction and power theft.

Barq has not yet commented publicly on the bulldozer demolition, but his legal team is reportedly exploring options to contest the actions in court.