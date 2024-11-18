1.05 Crore Worth of Dry Ganja Seized in Nizamabad District

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on illegal drug trafficking, the Nizamabad police have seized 353 kilograms of dry ganja (cannabis) worth approximately ₹1.05 crore. The operation took place across several areas including Bhingle, Mortad, Armoor, and Jakranpalli in Nizamabad district. The seized contraband also included 1.5 kilograms of Dysoform and 2.5 kilograms of Alpha-Jalam, substances used in the illicit drug trade.

The police operation was part of an ongoing effort to curb the spread of narcotic substances in the region. According to sources, the seized items were destroyed immediately after being confiscated. The authorities have confirmed that this is one of the largest drug seizures in recent months within the district.

Details of the Seizure

The Nizamabad police were tipped off about the illegal trade, prompting a series of raids across the targeted locations. The dry ganja, which had been smuggled into the region, was found hidden in several concealed locations. Along with the ganja, police also discovered significant quantities of Dysoform and Alpha-Jalam, which are commonly used to manufacture other dangerous substances in the illicit drug market.

The total value of the drugs seized is estimated to be ₹1.05 crore, highlighting the scale of the operation and the high demand for illegal drugs in the region. The police have arrested several suspects in connection with the seizure, and investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend the masterminds behind the trafficking network.

Ongoing Efforts to Combat Drug Abuse

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to combating drug abuse in the state and have vowed to continue their crackdown on drug trafficking syndicates. The police have been working closely with local agencies to identify smuggling routes and disrupt the supply chains of illegal drugs. This seizure is part of a broader initiative aimed at reducing the availability of narcotics in the state and preventing the spread of drug abuse, which has been a growing concern across Telangana.

Public Response and Warnings

The Nizamabad police have warned the public against engaging in drug-related activities and have appealed to citizens to remain vigilant. The authorities have also urged people to report any suspicious activities related to drug trafficking in their neighborhoods. The ongoing efforts to combat the drug trade are expected to intensify as law enforcement agencies increase surveillance in vulnerable regions.

Conclusion

The seizure of over ₹1 crore worth of ganja and other drugs in Nizamabad is a significant victory for the police in their fight against illegal narcotics. However, authorities stress that this is just one operation in an ongoing war against drug abuse, with many more challenges to overcome in the coming months.