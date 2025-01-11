10-Month-Old Detected with HMPV, First Case This Season in Assam: Officials

Dibrugarh: A 10-month-old child in Assam has been diagnosed with human metapneumovirus (HMPV) infection, marking the first reported case of the season in the state, according to health officials on Saturday.

Child Receiving Treatment at Assam Medical College and Hospital

The child, who exhibited cold-related symptoms, was admitted to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh four days ago. The hospital reported that the child is now in a stable condition.

Dr. Dhrubajyoti Bhuyan, Superintendent of AMCH, confirmed that the HMPV infection was diagnosed after test results were received from the Lahowal-based ICMR-RMRC. “It was a routine test during which the HMPV infection was detected. The child is stable now. It is a common virus and there is nothing to worry about,” Dr. Bhuyan stated.

Routine Testing Detects the Infection

The hospital follows a routine procedure of sending samples to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for tests related to influenza and flu cases. The HMPV infection was confirmed through this standard process.

History of HMPV in Dibrugarh District

Dr. Biswajit Borkakoty, Senior Scientist at the ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre, NE, Lahowal, shared that since 2014, 110 HMPV cases have been recorded in Dibrugarh district. He mentioned that this is the first case detected this season, but HMPV is commonly seen every year. “Nothing new here,” he added, confirming that the sample sent from AMCH tested positive for HMPV.

About HMPV and Its Impact

Human metapneumovirus is a respiratory virus that can cause infections in individuals of all ages, especially during the colder months of winter and early spring. The infection is typically mild and self-limiting, with most patients recovering without the need for extensive treatment.

For further updates on health matters and HMPV developments, stay tuned.