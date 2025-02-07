100 GW Solar Power: Is India Set to Lead the Global Renewable Revolution?

New Delhi: India has reached a historic milestone, surpassing 100 GW of installed solar power capacity, further solidifying its position as a global leader in renewable energy. The government confirmed the achievement on Friday, marking a significant step toward realizing the nation’s ambitious renewable energy goals.

India’s Solar Power Capacity Reaches 100.33 GW

As of January 31, 2025, India’s total solar power capacity stands at 100.33 GW, with an additional 84.10 GW under development and 47.49 GW currently in the tendering process. This accomplishment brings India closer to its target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based energy capacity by 2030, as set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A Decade of Solar Energy Growth in India

Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, praised India’s energy journey over the past decade, noting that initiatives like solar panels, solar parks, and rooftop solar projects have brought about revolutionary changes. Joshi highlighted the nation’s growing self-reliance in green energy and emphasized India’s role in showing the world a new path for sustainable energy.

PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana: A Game-Changer in Rooftop Solar Energy

The recently launched PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana is making rooftop solar installations a reality for households across India. With nearly 9 lakh rooftop solar systems installed so far, the scheme empowers families to adopt clean energy solutions, transforming India’s energy landscape.

Staggering Growth in Solar Power Sector

India’s solar power sector has experienced an extraordinary 3,450% increase in capacity over the past decade, rising from 2.82 GW in 2014 to 100 GW in 2025. In 2024 alone, India added a record 24.5 GW of solar capacity, more than doubling the installations from 2023. Additionally, 18.5 GW of utility-scale solar capacity was installed in 2024, a nearly 2.8 times increase compared to the previous year.

Key States Leading the Solar Revolution

States such as Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh have been at the forefront of India’s solar energy revolution, contributing significantly to the country’s utility-scale solar installations. These states are playing a crucial role in the overall solar power growth, helping India establish itself as a leader in solar energy production.

The rooftop solar sector in India also saw remarkable growth in 2024, with 4.59 GW of new capacity installed. This represents a 53% increase compared to 2023, further demonstrating the rapid adoption of solar energy solutions across the country.

India Emerges as a Global Leader in Solar Manufacturing

India’s strides in solar manufacturing have been equally impressive. In 2014, the country had a limited solar module production capacity of just 2 GW. By 2024, this figure surged to 60 GW, establishing India as a global leader in solar manufacturing. With continued policy support, India is on track to achieve a solar module production capacity of 100 GW by 2030.

100 GW Solar Power: Is India Set to Lead the Global Renewable Revolution?

A Bright Future for India’s Renewable Energy

India’s progress in solar power and renewable energy manufacturing highlights the country’s commitment to a cleaner, greener future. With continued investments and policy support, India is poised to lead the world in the transition to sustainable energy, driving both environmental and economic growth.