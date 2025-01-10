12 Feared Dead in Coal Mine Explosion in Pakistan’s Balochistan

Islamabad: At least 12 miners are feared dead after a deadly coal mine explosion in the Sanjidi area of Quetta, Balochistan, on Thursday. The explosion, caused by methane gas buildup, has led to a partial collapse of the mine, trapping workers and complicating rescue efforts.

Gas Explosion Traps Miners Inside the Collapsed Mine

According to Balochistan’s Chief Inspector of Mines, Abdul Ghani Baloch, the explosion occurred while miners were working inside the coal mine, causing a massive collapse that trapped all 12 workers. Rescue teams, including mining engineers and emergency staff, are currently working to recover the miners and clear the debris. By Friday afternoon, the bodies of four miners had been recovered during the operation.

The explosion was triggered by the accumulation of methane gas inside the mine, a hazardous condition that is common in coal mining regions. The collapse has completely blocked the entrances to the mine, making it difficult for rescue workers to access the trapped miners.

Rescue Operations Facing Significant Challenges

Rescue teams have reported that the explosion has significantly slowed down their efforts. With the mine entrances blocked, the process of finding and extracting the miners has become more challenging. As of now, all 12 workers are feared dead, with only partial recoveries made.

“Rescue teams were slowed down because they could not find the entrance to the mine,” said Abdul Ghani Baloch. Efforts are ongoing, but the situation remains critical.

Previous Mining Accidents Highlight Safety Concerns

Mining accidents are unfortunately common in Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan, where safety standards in coal mines are often neglected. Irregular mine inspections and a lack of health and safety protocols have led to numerous fatalities over the years.

Also Read: Unbelievable Crash in Brazil: Plane Lands Too Fast, Pilot Killed, Passengers Escape

In March 2024, a similar explosion occurred in the Harnai district of Balochistan, killing 12 laborers and injuring eight others. The toxic gas buildup inside the mine caused another devastating explosion that trapped several workers and emergency responders.

The Deadly Impact of Methane Gas Explosions in Coal Mines

Methane gas explosions in coal mines have been a recurrent hazard, putting the lives of miners at risk. With inadequate safety measures in place, coal mining in Balochistan remains a dangerous occupation, claiming the lives of numerous workers each year.

Key Points:

12 miners feared dead after a gas explosion in a Balochistan coal mine.

Rescue teams recovered four bodies on Friday, with efforts ongoing.

Methane gas buildup caused the deadly explosion.

Mining accidents are a recurring issue in Pakistan, with safety concerns highlighted.

This tragic event in Balochistan underscores the pressing need for improved mining safety standards and more effective regulations to prevent future disasters.