Peddapalli Tragedy: 17-Year-Old Student Dies by Suicide in Godavarikhani

Peddapalli, Telangana: A 17-year-old intermediate student, Mukka Rohan, was found dead at his residence in Markandaya Colony, Godavarikhani, late on Sunday night.

The incident has shocked the local community, sparking conversations about mental health and academic pressure among students.

Incident Details

According to the police, Rohan was a first-year intermediate student at a private college. He had reportedly been reprimanded by his parents for his poor academic performance, which may have led to the tragic incident.

Disheartened by the warnings, Rohan is believed to have taken the extreme step by hanging himself at their home.

Police Investigation

The local police have registered a case and launched an investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the incident.

Community Reaction

The tragedy has left the residents of Markandaya Colony and the broader Godavarikhani area in mourning. It has also highlighted the increasing pressure on students to excel academically and the need for stronger support systems at home and school.

Expert Advice on Mental Health

Mental health experts emphasize the importance of creating a nurturing environment for students. Parents and educators are urged to recognize signs of stress or depression and provide timely emotional support.

This heartbreaking incident underscores the need for awareness about the mental health of students. If you or someone you know is struggling, reach out to a trusted adult or mental health professional for help.