Telangana Fire Services 2024: 7,383 Fire and Rescue Calls Attended Across the State

Hyderabad: The Telangana Fire Services and Disaster Response Force responded to a total of 7,383 fire and rescue calls across the state in 2024, highlighting their critical role in emergency management.

Breakdown of Fire Calls in 2024

According to Director General, Fire Services Department, Y Nagi Reddy, the fire calls included:

Small Fire Mishaps: 7,093

7,093 Medium Fire Mishaps: 180 (up by 5.9% compared to 2023)

180 (up by 5.9% compared to 2023) Serious Fires: 87

87 Major Fire Mishaps: 24

The majority of fires occurred in non-high-rise buildings, with common causes including gas leaks, power fluctuations, and short circuits.

Fire Safety Awareness and Inspections

The department organized 8,433 fire safety awareness programs across Telangana in 2024 to educate the public about fire prevention and safety protocols. Regular inspections of buildings were conducted to check fire safety compliance.

“We are also prosecuting building owners where major fire mishaps were reported, alongside civil and criminal investigations,” said Nagi Reddy.

Notable Incidents: Madhapur Satava Building Fire

One of the significant incidents was the fire at the Satava building in Madhapur, caused by a gas leakage that led to a short circuit. Prompt action by the building’s safety officers and fire department personnel helped contain the fire.

Rescue Operations in 2024

The department actively participated in rescue missions, particularly during floods, showcasing their commitment to public safety.

Flood Rescues: 1,767

1,767 Fire Rescues: 495

495 Lift Rescues: 40

40 Animal Rescues: 103

103 Other Emergencies: 54

Emergency Assistance Highlights

Apart from fire mishaps, the department addressed a variety of emergencies, including:

Vehicle Overturning: 28 cases

28 cases Road Traffic Accidents: 25 cases

25 cases Building Collapses: 10 cases

10 cases Tree Clearing Operations: 22 cases

Firefighting Resources

The Telangana Fire Services Department is well-equipped with a diverse range of vehicles to handle emergencies:

Water Tenders: 133

133 Multipurpose Tenders: 56

56 Quick Response Vehicles: 39

39 Motorcycles with Mist Equipment: 138

138 High-Pressure Water Tankers: 17

17 Bronto Skylift: 2

Moving Forward

The department is committed to enhancing its capabilities through advanced training in firefighting and rescue operations. Efforts are underway to relocate commercial activities from residential buildings to reduce fire risks.