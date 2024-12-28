19 Pakistani soldiers, 3 Afghan civilians killed in clashes between Afghan-Pak border forces

Kabul: Intense fighting has broken out between Afghan and Pakistani border forces at key border crossing points, leaving 19 Pakistani soldiers and three Afghan civilians dead, according to reports from local media on Saturday.

The violent clashes are ongoing in Khost and Paktia provinces, which share borders with Pakistan. Afghan forces have reportedly set fire to several Pakistani military posts in Ali Shir district of Khost province and seized two military posts in Dand-e-Patan district of Paktia province, as per TOLOnews, citing sources from Afghanistan’s Ministry of National Defense.

The violence comes days after Pakistani airstrikes targeted Paktika province on Tuesday night, killing 51 people, including women and children, escalating tensions in the region.

Civilian Casualties Mount Amid Cross-Border Fire

Tragically, three Afghan civilians were killed in Dand-e-Patan district due to mortar shelling by Pakistani forces, according to reports. The situation on the ground remains volatile, with continued exchanges of fire between the two sides.

Regional Instability and Rising Terrorism

The clashes occur against the backdrop of increasing instability in the region. Following the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan, Pakistan has seen a surge in terror attacks attributed to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has grown emboldened by the Taliban’s success.

The TTP, aiming to establish an Islamic emirate in Pakistan, has heightened security concerns. A report by the Islamabad-based Center for Research and Security Studies revealed a 56% rise in fatalities from terror attacks in Pakistan in 2023, with over 1,500 people killed, including 500 security personnel.

Strained Relations Between Pakistan and Afghanistan

Relations between Islamabad and Kabul have further deteriorated, with Pakistan accusing the Taliban-led Afghan government of harboring terrorists responsible for cross-border attacks.

This ongoing conflict underscores the worsening security and diplomatic challenges in the region, as both nations grapple with the fallout of increasing violence and mutual distrust.