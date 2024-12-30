2024 Sees a Series of Devastating Plane Crashes: Jeju Air Flight and Other Tragic Accidents

South Korea: The year 2024 has been marked by several devastating plane crashes worldwide, raising significant concerns about air travel safety.

A tragic incident involving Jeju Air Flight 2216 on Sunday, which skidded off the runway in South Korea, claimed the lives of 179 passengers. This adds to a series of fatal and non-fatal aviation accidents witnessed globally this year.

Here is a detailed look at some of the most significant plane crashes in 2024:

1. Jeju Air Flight 2216 Crashes in Muan, South Korea

On December 29, Jeju Air Flight 2216, a Boeing 737-800, tragically crashed while attempting to land at Muan International Airport in South Korea. The flight, en route from Bangkok to South Korea, suffered a landing gear malfunction after reportedly being struck by a bird during its final approach. The aircraft veered off the runway, hit a concrete barrier, and erupted into flames. Tragically, 179 people died, with only two survivors—both crew members—among the 175 passengers and six crew on board.

2. Azerbaijan Airlines Flight 8432 Crashes Near Aktau, Kazakhstan

On December 25, Azerbaijan Airlines Flight 8432, a Fokker 100, crashed while attempting an emergency landing near Aktau, Kazakhstan. The flight, carrying 67 passengers and crew, encountered technical issues during the flight. The crash resulted in 37 fatalities and 29 injuries. Further investigations revealed that the plane was struck by a Russian surface-to-air missile while flying over Chechnya, sparking widespread outrage and calls for tighter airspace regulations in conflict zones.

3. Voepass Airlines ATR-72 Crashes in Vinhedo, Brazil

On August 9, Voepass Airlines Flight 2341, operating an ATR-72, crashed into a residential area in Vinhedo, São Paulo. The flight was traveling from Cascavel to Guarulhos and was carrying 62 passengers and crew, all of whom tragically perished in the crash.

4. Saurya Airlines Crash in Kathmandu, Nepal

On July 24, a Saurya Airlines flight crashed shortly after departing Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal. The flight, carrying 19 people, including three crew members, experienced a suspected engine failure. 18 people lost their lives, including all passengers, while the pilot survived the crash.

5. Russian Military Plane Downed in Belgorod

On January 24, a Ukrainian rocket downed a Russian IL-76 military transport plane over Belgorod. The plane, carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war, crashed, resulting in the loss of 74 lives, including six crew members. The incident marked a significant military aviation tragedy during the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Rising Concerns Over Air Travel Safety

These tragic events highlight the growing concerns surrounding air travel safety, especially in conflict zones and areas with inadequate infrastructure. While the aviation industry continues to strive for safety improvements, these incidents underscore the need for enhanced regulations and better preparedness to avoid such calamities in the future.