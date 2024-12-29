Deadly Plane Crash in South Korea: Jeju Air Flight Skids Off Runway, 177 Dead

Seoul: A devastating plane crash at Muan Airport in South Korea on Sunday resulted in the deaths of 177 people, marking one of the country’s worst aviation disasters.

The Jeju Air Boeing 737-800, carrying 181 people, crashed after its front landing gear failed to deploy, causing the plane to skid off the runway and crash into a concrete fence.

Also Read: South Korea Plane Crash: Bird Strike Suspected as Death Toll Rises to 127

Details of the Tragic Crash

The tragic incident occurred at 9:03 AM local time when the 15-year-old aircraft, returning from Bangkok, went off the runway while attempting to land in Muan, a town located approximately 290 km south of Seoul. The South Korean Transport Ministry confirmed that at least 177 passengers, including 84 women, 82 men, and 11 people whose genders were not immediately identified, died in the crash.

The passengers were predominantly South Korean, with two Thai nationals among the fatalities. Emergency responders were able to rescue two crew members, who are reported to be in stable condition, though two people remain unaccounted for.

Firefighters and Rescue Operations

A massive firefighting and rescue operation was launched at the scene, with 32 fire trucks, several helicopters, and more than 1,500 emergency personnel deployed to contain the blaze. Video footage aired on South Korean television showed the aircraft skidding across the airstrip at high speed, with its landing gear apparently still retracted, before colliding with a concrete wall, triggering an intense fire and explosion. Thick plumes of black smoke were seen rising from the wreckage as the fire engulfed the plane.

Investigation Underway

Following the incident, the South Korean Transport Ministry confirmed that officials had retrieved the flight data and cockpit voice recorders, also known as the black box, to aid in their investigation. While the cause of the crash remains under investigation, early assessments of communication records show the airport control tower had issued a bird strike warning to the plane shortly before it attempted to land. The plane had been granted permission to land at a different area, but the pilot issued a distress signal just before the aircraft overran the runway and collided with the concrete wall.

The Transport Ministry has stated that it will take several months to complete the investigation and determine the cause of the crash. Meanwhile, the runway at Muan Airport will remain closed until January 1 to allow for further investigation and recovery operations.

Muan Airport Closure and Ongoing Recovery

As the investigation continues, the Muan Airport runway will remain closed until January 1, according to the Transport Ministry. Rescue teams are still working at the site, and authorities are carefully examining all potential causes of the crash, including the possibility of a bird strike, which may have contributed to the tragic event.

Aviation Disaster Impact

The crash of Jeju Air Flight, one of South Korea’s worst aviation accidents, has sent shockwaves through the country and the global aviation community. With the loss of 177 lives, this incident underscores the importance of continued safety improvements and rigorous flight protocols to ensure the safety of passengers worldwide.