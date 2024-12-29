South Korea Plane Crash: Bird Strike Suspected as Death Toll Rises to 127

Seoul: A devastating plane crash at Muan International Airport in South Korea’s South Jeolla Province has claimed the lives of at least 127 people, with two survivors rescued.

Authorities are investigating a suspected bird strike as the cause of the tragedy.

The Crash Details

The Jeju Air flight, carrying 181 passengers and crew, veered off the runway during its landing attempt around 9:07 a.m. on Sunday. The aircraft collided with a fence wall, resulting in explosions and a fire that caused extensive damage. The incident occurred approximately 288 kilometers southwest of Seoul.

Eyewitness Accounts

Witnesses reported seeing sparks and flames in the plane’s right engine moments before the crash. Yoo Jae-yong, a local resident, described spotting a spark on the wing and hearing a loud explosion shortly after.

Another eyewitness, identified as Cho, said he noticed a flash of light followed by loud bangs and smoke. “I thought the plane was landing when I saw the flash, and then the explosion happened,” he recounted.

A 50-year-old fisherman, Jung, claimed to have seen a flock of birds colliding with the plane. “I heard two or three bangs as if the birds were sucked into the engine, and then flames erupted from the right side,” Jung reported.

Bird Strike and Landing Gear Failure Suspected

Videos broadcast by local media show the plane attempting to land without its landing gear deployed. Officials believe a bird strike might have caused engine damage, leading to landing gear failure. The aircraft reportedly attempted a second landing after an unsuccessful first attempt.

Kim Yong-cheol, a local resident, said he heard “metallic scraping” sounds before witnessing the plane ascend and later crash, with black smoke billowing into the sky.

Ongoing Investigation

Police and firefighting authorities are conducting a thorough on-site investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash. Preliminary findings suggest that the bird strike and subsequent engine failure played a critical role in the accident.

Tragedy Strikes Muan County

The crash has sent shockwaves through the region, with the death toll marking one of the deadliest aviation accidents in South Korea’s recent history. The survivors are receiving medical treatment, and authorities are working to support the victims’ families.

Further updates are expected as the investigation unfolds.