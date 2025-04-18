2025 TVS Apache RR 310 Launched: Bookings Open, New Features and Racing-Inspired Design Revealed

TVS Motor Company’s “Apache” brand has long been a symbol of sporty performance and innovation in India. Sitting at the top of this iconic lineup is the Apache RR 310, the flagship model that blends track-ready engineering with road-focused practicality.

Bookings for 2025 Apache RR 310 Now Open

TVS has officially opened bookings for the updated 2025 Apache RR 310. This comes after the last major update in September 2023. The new model brings additional enhancements aimed at making it even more track-focused and technologically advanced.

Design Inspired by TVS Racing’s Track Success

The 2025 Apache RR 310 takes inspiration from TVS’s stellar performance in the Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC), where the race-spec bike clocked a lap time of 1:49.742 seconds and reached a top speed of 215.9 km/h. This racing DNA is now evident in the sharper design and more aggressive styling of the new RR 310.

Key New Features in the 2025 Apache RR 310

TVS has introduced several segment-first features in the new RR 310:

Sequential Turn Signal Lamps (TSL)

Drag Torque Control

Launch Control

Next-Gen Race Computer (Gen-2)

New 8-Spoke Alloy Wheels

Additionally, it now comes in a striking Sepang Blue race replica scheme, inspired by the TVS OMC race bike. It is available in three standard variants—Red, Bomber Grey, and Sepang Blue—along with two Built-To-Order (BTO) customization options.

Engine, Power, and Performance

The 2025 Apache RR 310 continues with the proven 312cc reverse-inclined, DOHC, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, delivering:

37 BHP at 9,800 RPM

29 Nm Torque at 7,900 RPM

Mated to a 6-speed gearbox

The engine now complies with OBD2B norms, making it more efficient and eco-friendly.

Enhanced Ride Experience with Four Modes

To enhance the riding experience, the 2025 Apache RR 310 features four distinct riding modes:

Track

Sport

Urban

Rain

These modes allow riders to optimize performance and safety depending on road conditions and personal preferences.