30 Indian Startups Raise $248.87 Million in Funding, Marking a Booming Week for the Ecosystem

New Delhi: In a remarkable week for the Indian startup ecosystem, 30 startups raised a total of $248.87 million in funding. This significant achievement highlights the robust fundamentals of India’s economy and its growing appeal to investors.

Key Highlights of the Funding Week

Among the 30 startups, five were growth-stage deals, while 24 were early-stage investments. The funding raised is reflective of the diverse sectors within India’s startup ecosystem, from building materials to agritech and fintech.

Growth-Stage Funding:

Infra.Market, a building materials platform, raised $125 million in its Series F round, solidifying its position in the construction tech space. Arya.ag, an agritech startup, secured $30 million in debt funding from HSBC, which will help scale its platform focused on improving farm storage and logistics. Ati Motors, an industrial robotics company, raised $20 million in a Series B round, led by Walden Catalyst Ventures and NGP Capital. Other notable growth-stage deals included Aris Infra Solutions, a B2B e-commerce platform, and VuNet Systems, a SaaS company, both raising substantial funds.

Early-Stage Investments:

In total, 24 early-stage deals raised $57.66 million, with companies spanning sectors such as skincare, beer, home services, real estate, agritech, and deep-tech. Leading the pack:

Deconstruct , a D2C skincare brand, secured significant funding.

, a D2C skincare brand, secured significant funding. Medusa , a beer brand, also attracted investments.

, a beer brand, also attracted investments. Snabbit , a home service marketplace, and Landeed , a real estate document search platform, raised early-stage funds.

, a home service marketplace, and , a real estate document search platform, raised early-stage funds. KisanKonnect, an agritech startup, and CapGrid, a deep-tech company, were also part of the funding wave.

City-wise Funding Overview:

Bengaluru led the charge with eight startups securing funding.

led the charge with securing funding. Delhi-NCR followed closely with seven startups raising capital.

followed closely with raising capital. Mumbai had five startups secure funding, while Ahmedabad and Bhubaneswar had two each.

Major Acquisitions and Investments:

In addition to the funding rounds, the Indian startup scene witnessed several major acquisitions:

Hatsun Agro acquired dairy startup Milk Mantra .

acquired dairy startup . Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) bought a 90.5% stake in D2C skincare brand Minimalist for about $350 million (Rs 2,955 crore).

bought a in for about (Rs 2,955 crore). Everstone, a Singapore-based PE firm, purchased a majority stake in SaaS company Wingify for $200 million.

The $248.87 million raised by 30 startups last week underscores the growing confidence in India’s startup ecosystem and its potential for sustained growth. As the funding landscape continues to flourish, both early-stage and growth-stage companies are drawing significant investor attention, boosting India’s status as a global innovation hub.

