Hyderabad: ₹4 Lakh Worth Non-Duty Liquor Seized at Private Farmhouse Event in Moinabad

In a major enforcement action, the Shamshabad Excise Department Task Force (DTF) seized non-duty paid liquor worth ₹4 lakhs from a private function held at a farmhouse in Moinabad. The raid was part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal liquor distribution at unauthorized events.

Liquor Procured from Delhi and Goa Without Clearance

Officials reported that the event organizers had sourced high-end foreign liquor from Delhi and Goa without securing necessary permissions or ensuring duty compliance. The seized stock included 50 bottles of Black Label, four bottles of Goa-based liquor, and several other non-duty and duty-paid alcohol brands.

No Permission Obtained for Serving Alcohol

Authorities confirmed that the organizers had not obtained a license or permission from the Telangana Excise Department to serve alcohol at the function. Serving liquor without official clearance is a violation of excise rules, especially in private gatherings or commercial venues like farmhouses.

Case Registered Against Organizers and Venue Owner

A case has been filed against both the event organizers and the farmhouse owner for violating excise laws. Excise Superintendent Krishnapriya confirmed the action, emphasizing that strict monitoring will continue across the region.

Enforcement Director Commends Police for Timely Action

Telangana Excise Enforcement Director Shahnawaz Khan praised the Shamshabad police and excise team for their swift and effective response in seizing the illegal liquor consignment. Further investigation is underway to track the source and supply chain involved in this unauthorized operation.

