45-Year Age Gap: 75-Year-Old Man and 30-Year-Old Woman’s Love Story Goes Viral



Hyderabad: Love has no age limit, they say. An unusual love story from Uttar] Pradesh has now grabbed attention on social media, with a 75-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman reportedly preparing to tie the knot. The couple’s 45-year age gap has left netizens surprised, triggering a wave of comments, memes and online discussions.

According to reports circulating on social media, Ram Sugar, a 75-year-old resident of Auraiya district in Uttar Pradesh, lost his wife seven years ago and had been living alone since then.

Meanwhile, Rani Rajput, a 30-year-old woman who is active on social media and regularly creates reels, reportedly became acquainted with his family. She would frequently visit his house to make videos with his daughter.

During these visits, Ram Sugar and Rani Rajput reportedly grew closer. Their initial acquaintance is said to have developed into friendship and eventually blossomed into a romantic relationship. The two are now reportedly planning to get married.

The couple recently held an engagement ceremony in the presence of family members. They reportedly announced plans to get married after the upcoming Navratri festivities.

Photographs and videos from the engagement have since circulated widely on social media, drawing attention to the couple’s significant age difference.

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