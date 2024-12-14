4th National Lok Adalat in Telangana Resolves Over 11 Lakh Cases, Awarding Rs. 161 Crores in Compensation

The 4th National Lok Adalat, held across Telangana on December 14, 2024, has successfully resolved over 11.5 lakh pending civil and criminal cases, making it one of the most significant judicial settlements in the state. This initiative, organized under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority, was conducted across court premises, including the Hon’ble High Court for the State of Telangana.

Leadership and Guidance

The event was led by Hon’ble Sri Justice Alok Aradhe, Chief Justice of the High Court of Telangana and Patron-in-Chief of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA), alongside Hon’ble Sri Justice Sujoy Paul, Judge of the High Court and Executive Chairman of TSLSA. Their active involvement and support ensured the maximum disposal of cases, benefiting a large number of litigants.

Justice Sujoy Paul also interacted virtually with all Principal District and Sessions Judges, Chairpersons, Secretaries of DLSA, Police Commissioners, and Directors of Prosecution, emphasizing the importance of conducting Lok Adalats for faster and amicable dispute resolution.

Extensive Public Awareness Campaign

To ensure broad participation and raise awareness, the TSLSA conducted an extensive publicity campaign. A 1-minute video was played in cinema theaters, and voice messages were broadcast at traffic signal points across the state. Additionally, advertisements were placed on center median boards on major roads. This widespread campaign helped reach the common man, encouraging them to participate in the Lok Adalat process.

Record Number of Cases Settled

11,55,993 cases—comprising 2,702 civil cases and 6,11,038 criminal cases—were settled across Telangana. These included a range of cases such as:

Motor Accident Compensation Claims

Civil Suits

Compoundable Criminal Cases

Traffic Violations

Drunken Driving Cases

Cheque Bounce Cases

Matrimonial Disputes

The total compensation awarded in these cases amounted to a staggering Rs. 161.05 Crores.

Success Stories in Matrimonial Disputes

In a heartening development, four married couples in Warangal and Medchal-Malkajigiri districts resolved their matrimonial disputes with the help of District Legal Services Authorities (DLSA). Through mediation, these couples reconciled and decided to restart their marital lives, prioritizing their family and children’s future.

Also Read: AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi Criticizes PM Over Waqf Properties, Refers to Article 26 of the Indian Constitution: Video

Pre-Litigation Cases Contribute to Reducing Court Burden

One of the notable aspects of the 4th National Lok Adalat was the settlement of 5,42,253 pre-litigation cases. These cases were settled before they even reached the courts, easing the burden on the judiciary. Pre-litigation cases, which are those not yet filed in court, are a vital part of the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism. Settling these cases outside of court helps in the speedy resolution of disputes and prevents a backlog in the judicial system.

High Court Bench Settlements

At the Hon’ble High Court of Telangana, Justice Surepally Nanda and Justice G. Sreedevi (Retd.) presided over the Lok Adalat benches, resolving 225 cases, which included 190 pending cases and 35 pre-litigation cases. The total amount awarded in these cases was Rs. 15.93 Crores. One of the significant settlements involved a Motor Accident Case, where the family of the deceased received Rs. 1.99 Crore in compensation.

Encouraging Settlement through Mediation

Making the 4th National Lok Adalat a grand success. They stressed the importance of utilizing Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms, such as Lok Adalats and mediation, for settling disputes. By promoting these methods, they emphasized that parties could avoid prolonged litigation and reach amicable solutions where “no one is a loser, and no one is a gainer.”

Looking Ahead

The 4th National Lok Adalat has proven to be a landmark event, with an unprecedented number of cases resolved and substantial compensation awarded. The event highlighted the significance of Lok Adalat as a fast, cost-effective, and inclusive mechanism for justice. As the state moves forward, the focus on pre-litigation settlements and mediation will continue to play a key role in easing the burden on courts and ensuring timely justice for all.

Individuals are encouraged to visit the Telangana State Legal Services Authority official channels for further updates and information on future Lok Adalat events.