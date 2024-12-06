5 injured in Israeli airstrike on Lebanese village

Beirut: An Israeli airstrike targeted a border village in southern Lebanon, injuring five people, the Lebanese Health Ministry reported.

Lebanese news website Elnashra reported on Thursday evening that the Israeli army dropped bombs on several houses in the village of Aitaroun, causing them to crack.

Meanwhile, Israeli military vehicles advanced toward the center of the southern town of Ain Arab and were then stationed on the road leading to the Wata Khiam area, said Elnashra.

It added that Israeli troops bulldozed the road extending from the Tal Nahas area outside the village of Kafr Kila towards the border village of Bazzani, as well as the so-called “airport road” leading to other areas between Kafr Kila and Bazzani, Xinhua news agency reported.

In addition, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that an Israeli drone was seen flying at a low altitude over Beirut and its southern suburbs.

A ceasefire, brokered by the US and France, went into effect on November 27, aiming to halt nearly 14 months of fighting between Israel and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

Under the agreement, both sides agreed to a 60-day cessation of hostilities, with Israel gradually withdrawing its forces from southern Lebanon and Hezbollah retreating north of the Litani River.

Despite the truce, tensions remain high as both sides exchange accusations of ceasefire violations, raising concerns about the agreement’s durability.