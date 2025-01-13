50 Lakh People Take Dip in Sangam a Day Ahead of Paush Purnima

Mahakumbh Nagar, 50 Lakh People Take Dip in Sangam Triveni, in Prayagraj to take a sacred dip ahead of the first bathing festival, Paush Purnima, which marks the beginning of Mahakumbh 2025. The festive spirit was palpable as people from all walks of life participated in this spiritually significant ritual.

50 Lakh People Take Dip in Sangam Massive Turnout Ahead of Paush Purnima

The city of Prayagraj is witnessing a remarkable turnout even before the official commencement of Mahakumbh. On Saturday, approximately 33 lakh devotees had already taken a dip at the Sangam. By Sunday, this number surged to 50 lakh, showcasing the immense devotion and enthusiasm of pilgrims.

Key Highlights of the Event:

First Amrit Snan: The ceremonial bathing will officially begin on Makar Sankranti (January 14, 2025) with the Akharas following their traditional order for the sacred ritual.

Expected Attendance: Over 45 crore devotees are anticipated to take a holy dip during the entire duration of Mahakumbh 2025.

A Diverse Crowd: Saints, sages, children, elderly individuals, and families were seen participating with fervor.

50 Lakh People Take Dip in Sangam Seamless Arrangements by the Yogi Adityanath Government

Under the leadership of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, extensive preparations have ensured that devotees enjoy a smooth and divine experience. The state government’s commitment to providing top-notch facilities is reflected in the cheerful faces of attendees.

Development of Roads

The city has undergone a world-class transformation to accommodate the massive influx of devotees. Once characterized by narrow and worn-out streets, Prayagraj now boasts:

200 newly constructed and upgraded roads for seamless connectivity.

for seamless connectivity. Beautification efforts including 3 lakh plants and 1 lakh horticultural samplings adorning these routes.

and adorning these routes. Widening and broadening of major roads to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Key Contributions by Departments:

Prayagraj Municipal Corporation: Reconstructed and strengthened 78 roads .

Reconstructed and strengthened . Public Works Department (PWD): Developed 74 roads .

Developed . Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA): Worked on 48 roads.

Challenges Overcome for Infrastructure Development

The large-scale transformation of Prayagraj’s infrastructure posed significant challenges, which were systematically addressed:

Removal of Encroachments: Over 4,426 encroachments were cleared to pave the way for smooth construction.

Over were cleared to pave the way for smooth construction. Relocation of Electric Poles: A total of 4,893 electric poles were successfully moved to accommodate the new road network.

A total of were successfully moved to accommodate the new road network. Modernisation Efforts: 170 km of underground cabling was laid alongside the road construction, modernizing the city’s infrastructure.



50 Lakh People Take Dip in Sangam Beautified Roads Enhance Pilgrim Experience

The newly beautified roads, adorned with vibrant plants, create a serene and welcoming atmosphere for devotees. These upgrades promise not only a smooth journey but also an aesthetic experience that complements the spiritual aura of Mahakumbh.

A Day to Remember

Sunday’s massive turnout signifies the devotion and faith of millions who consider the holy dip at Sangam an essential part of their spiritual journey. The festive atmosphere was further enriched by the presence of saints and sages who have begun entering the Akhara areas to prepare for the rituals.

Paush Purnima: A Sacred Start to Mahakumbh 2025

The significance of Paush Purnima lies in its spiritual essence, marking the first major bathing festival of the Mahakumbh. The day holds immense importance in Sanatan Dharma and attracts millions of devotees who seek spiritual solace and blessings.

Uttar Pradesh: A Model of Faith and Development

Prayagraj’s transformation under the current administration serves as a model for balancing faith and development. The collaborative efforts of various departments have ensured that devotees not only experience a smooth pilgrimage but also witness the city’s unprecedented progress.

50 Lakh People Take Dip in Sangam Guidelines for Devotees

To ensure a safe and fulfilling experience, devotees are advised to:

Follow Designated Routes: Use the newly constructed and widened roads for hassle-free access to the event. Adhere to Safety Protocols: Cooperate with local authorities and security personnel. Respect Environmental Guidelines: Dispose of waste responsibly and maintain the sanctity of the area.

The overwhelming participation of devotees ahead of Paush Purnima sets the tone for a historic Mahakumbh 2025. With world-class infrastructure, seamless arrangements, and an atmosphere of divine bliss, Prayagraj is ready to host one of the largest spiritual gatherings in history. As the city welcomes millions with open arms, it stands as a testament to faith, devotion, and progress.