Hyderabad

Kukatpally Heist: 80 Tolas of Gold Looted from Retired Employee’s House

According to details, thieves broke the locks of the house of retired employee Prabhakar Chadi, located in Phase 5 under the KPHB police station limits.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf5 September 2025 - 16:04
A theft incident took place in Kukatpally. According to details, thieves broke the locks of the house of retired employee Prabhakar Chadi, located in Phase 5 under the KPHB police station limits. The incident occurred when the family members had gone to Tirupati for darshan.

According to sources, there were about 80 tolas of gold ornaments in the house. However, the exact value of the stolen property can be determined only after the house owner returns from Tirupati. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

