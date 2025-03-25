83,668 WhatsApp Accounts Blocked for Digital Arrest: Home Ministry

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), through the ‘Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre’ (I4C), has successfully identified and blocked over 83,668 WhatsApp accounts and 3,962 Skype IDs linked to Digital Arrest scams. This information was shared with Parliament on Tuesday by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Blocking of SIM Cards and IMEIs

In addition to the WhatsApp and Skype accounts, the government has also blocked more than 7.81 lakh SIM cards and 2,08,469 IMEIs following police complaints. These actions are part of the ongoing efforts to curb cybercrimes, especially in the area of Digital Arrests.

What is Digital Arrest?

A Digital Arrest is a form of cybercrime in which fraudsters impersonate law enforcement officials, falsely accusing individuals of crimes and extorting money or personal information through threats of arrest or imprisonment. These scams have been increasing and are a significant concern for cybersecurity.

Cyber Fraud Prevention Efforts

Since 2021, the government has implemented a ‘Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System’, which has been instrumental in saving over Rs 4,386 crore across more than 13.36 lakh complaints. This initiative helps prevent financial frauds and stops funds from being siphoned off by criminals.

National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal

To further combat cybercrime, the MHA launched the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (https://cybercrime.gov.in). This platform allows the public to report all types of cybercrimes, including Digital Arrests. The reports are handled by the State/UT Law Enforcement Agencies, who convert them into FIRs and take necessary action.

Helpline and Citizen Awareness Programs

The government has also set up a toll-free helpline number, 1930, for citizens to report online cyber complaints. Additionally, there are various awareness programs in place to educate the public about Digital Arrest scams. These include newspaper advertisements, campaigns through social media influencers, announcements in Delhi Metros, and special programs on Aakashvani and Prasar Bharti.

With these comprehensive measures in place, the government is actively working to reduce the impact of digital scams and protect citizens from cybercrime.