Telangana Assembly Controversy: Sunitha Laxma Reddy Calls Speaker’s Comments Offensive

Hyderabad: Former Minister and BRS MLA Sunitha Laxma Reddy expressed her disappointment over remarks made by Speaker G Prasad Kumar in the Telangana Assembly on Monday.

She urged the Speaker to withdraw the comments, stating that they had deeply offended her as a woman.

Sunitha Laxma Reddy’s Reaction

Before the Assembly proceedings began on Tuesday, Sunitha Laxma Reddy addressed the issue, highlighting her distress. She stated that the Speaker’s comments had pained her immensely and questioned their relevance in the official records.

“As a woman, I felt offended. If you feel the comments are okay, then include them in the records or withdraw them,” she said, emphasizing that she always maintained discipline in her speeches.

She also questioned the Speaker’s reaction to her speech:

“What mistake did I commit, and why did you not like to hear my speech?” she asked.

Speaker G Prasad Kumar’s Response

Responding to her concerns, Speaker G Prasad Kumar clarified his stance, reiterating that he holds immense respect for women.

“I have eight sisters, and the comments were not intended for you,” he said, explaining that both treasury and opposition benches were engaging in a running commentary during her speech, which made it difficult for him to follow the proceedings.

He further elaborated that he had merely asked whether she was able to hear clearly, as he himself was struggling to follow the discussion amid the ongoing commotion in the House.

“That’s the reason I said I could not hear and asked whether you were able to hear,” he explained.

Finally, the Speaker assured Sunitha Laxma Reddy that if she felt offended, the remarks would be withdrawn from the records.

Political and Public Reactions

The exchange between Sunitha Laxma Reddy and Speaker Prasad Kumar has drawn attention from political circles and the public. Many believe that such instances reflect the challenges women legislators face in political spaces. Supporters of Sunitha Laxma Reddy argue that women leaders deserve respect and equal treatment in legislative assemblies.

On the other hand, some political analysts suggest that misunderstandings in heated discussions are common, and the Speaker’s willingness to withdraw the remarks demonstrates a balanced approach to resolving the issue.