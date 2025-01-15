Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani Celebrate Their Hindi Fluency Ahead of Bollywood Debut

Mumbai: Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani are set to make their Bollywood debut with the much-anticipated drama Azaad, directed by Abhishek Kapoor. In an exclusive conversation with IANS, the talented newcomers were asked about their Hindi fluency, and if it was a conscious effort or something that came naturally.

Rasha Thadani’s Hindi Roots

Rasha Thadani, sharing her thoughts, said, “My mother talks at home in Hindi only.” Her fluency in the language seems to have come naturally from her upbringing, making her ready to step into the world of Hindi cinema.

Aaman Devgan’s Take on Hindi for Bollywood

Aaman Devgan added, “I think the industry that we are trying to work in, its main language is Hindi. So if we don’t know the language, it is not a good thing. I am glad. We were unaware that we know Hindi so well.” His comment reflects a practical approach to the language’s importance in Bollywood.

Abhishek Kapoor Praises the New Talents

The filmmaker, Abhishek Kapoor, also expressed his admiration for the fresh talent in Azaad. He was quoted saying, “Our talented cast, led by the incomparable Ajay Devgn, has poured their hearts and souls into their performances, and the fresh perspectives brought by Aaman and Rasha have infused the story with a vibrant energy.”

A Special Debut for Rasha Thadani

For Rasha, Azaad holds significant sentimental value as her debut project. She shared, “I can’t be more grateful to Abhishek sir for giving me this opportunity and believing in me. This has been a beautiful and incredibly special journey altogether. I am really excited for the audience to see this!”

Aaman Devgan Reflects on His Dream Debut

Aaman Devgan also shared his excitement, stating, “I’m truly honored to be a part of Azaad. A big thank you to Abhishek sir for trusting me with this role. It’s a dream come true, and I’m excited for everyone to experience the film.”

About Azaad

Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, Azaad is set to release in theaters on 17th January 2025. Along with Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani, the movie will feature Ajay Devgn, Diana Penty, and Mohit Malik in pivotal roles.