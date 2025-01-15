Subhash Ghai’s Documentary on Kumbh Highlights the Interplay of Science and Mythology

Mumbai: Filmmaker-producer Subhash Ghai, renowned for classics such as Karz, Hero, Taal, and Ram Lakhan, recently unveiled his documentary Kumbh – The Power Bank, which delves into the fascinating intersection of science and mythology at the Mahakumbh.

Held in Prayagraj, the Mahakumbh sees spiritual leaders and devotees from around the world gathering for this sacred event. Ghai’s documentary features Sadhguru and explores one of Hinduism’s most spiritual journeys, focusing on the confluence of faith, science, and mythology to highlight the deeper significance of this ancient tradition.

Ghai shared his vision behind the documentary, saying, “Through this documentary, I wanted to highlight the fascinating interplay of science and mythology in the Mahakumbh, showcasing how this sacred event is not just a celebration of faith but also a reflection of our cultural and cosmic heritage.”

With Sadhguru’s insights and Ghai’s cinematic brilliance, Kumbh – The Power Bank offers a mesmerizing journey through the world’s largest spiritual gathering.

In other news, Subhash Ghai was recently admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after experiencing a health scare, which he attributed to his hectic schedule at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Following his recovery, Ghai reassured his fans, stating, “All is well now,” and expressed gratitude for the love and support he received.

The filmmaker also attended the IFFI, where his memoir Karma’s Child: The Story of Indian Cinema’s Ultimate Showman was launched, and his musical Taal was screened at the festival.