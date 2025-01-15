‘Army Kid’ Nimrat Kaur Celebrates Indian Army Day with Pictures from Her OTT Series

Honoring Indian Army Day

Mumbai: Actress Nimrat Kaur, who is soon to be seen in the upcoming movie ‘Sky Force’, celebrated Indian Army Day with heartfelt memories and a tribute to the armed forces.

A Proud Army Kid

On Wednesday, Nimrat took to Instagram to express her pride in being an army kid and her deep respect for the armed forces.

She shared several pictures from the sets of her OTT show ‘The Test Case’, where she portrayed the role of Captain Shikha Sharma. The photos included a mix of behind-the-scenes (BTS) moments and action-packed stills, showcasing her in uniform and engaged in intense hand-to-hand combat sequences.

Nimrat’s Heartfelt Tribute

In her caption, she penned:

“Wishing you all a very Happy Army Day from a proud Army kid! Sharing some special BTS from #TheTestCase for you all. As an army daughter, I would like to salute our brave hearts today and every day, who have served our nation tirelessly with their unconditional service.”

She further added,

“Brimming with nothing but pride and gratitude (and uncountable smiles as you can all see), I am forever grateful for the opportunity of playing Captain Shikha Sharma, as she continues to inspire me with her fierce strength. To the banter (on and off screen) and crazy fearless adventures.”

A Glimpse into Nimrat’s Christmas Celebrations

Earlier, Nimrat was seen celebrating Christmas in Mumbai’s historic Ranwar Village, a part of Bandra. She shared pictures walking through its beautifully decorated streets and interacting with the locals.

Ranwar Village, part of the “Villages of Bandra,” is a 400-year-old East Indian Catholic hamlet, known for its rich history and heritage-listed precincts. Once a rice-producing village surrounded by paddy fields, the area’s traditional charm remains, though its boundaries have blurred due to urban development.

Nimrat’s tribute on Indian Army Day and her nostalgic connection to her roots highlight her genuine admiration for the armed forces and her appreciation for cultural heritage.