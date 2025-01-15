More Women Workers in India Confident of Skills for Career Advancement

Chennai: A recent report highlights that more women than men workers in India feel confident about their skills for career advancement.

Women Leading in Confidence

The report, published by ADP Research, reveals that 40% of women in India express confidence in their skills for career progression, compared to 36% of men.

Additionally, 37% of women believe their employers invest in their skill development for career growth, a sentiment shared by only 29% of men.

Global Comparison

The global report, based on a survey of nearly 38,000 working adults across 34 markets on six continents, examines workers’ confidence in their skills and employer investment in development.

Key global findings include:

Only 24% of the global workforce feels confident in their skills for advancing to the next job level.

Just 17% strongly agree that their employers are investing in the skills needed for career advancement.

India’s Positive Outlook

India shows slightly better results than the global average:

37% of Indian workers are confident in their skills for career progression.

Approximately 32% feel their employers are investing in their skill development.

The Need for Skills Development

The report emphasizes the importance of prioritizing skills development to meet the demands of today’s dynamic workplace.

Nela Richardson, Chief Economist at ADP, said, “Our research shows that a skilled workforce is more loyal to their employers — and more productive. Yet, only a small fraction of workers are upskilled within two years of being hired.”

Richardson added, “If companies want to benefit from the enormous technological advancements to come, they must start by investing in the skills and career progression of their workers.”

Training for Tomorrow’s Workforce

The analysis underscores the business opportunities in building comprehensive training programs to prepare employees for future workplace challenges. Workers also believe their employers could do more to enhance skills development.

By fostering a skilled workforce, employers can drive loyalty, productivity, and long-term success in an evolving job market.