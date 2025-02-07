AAP Confident of Victory in Over 50 Delhi Assembly Seats, Claims Gopal Rai

New Delhi: With the Delhi Assembly election results set to be announced tomorrow, political activity has heightened in the capital. A day before the much-anticipated result, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai expressed confidence that the party would secure over 50 seats, with 7-8 seats expected to witness tight contests.

Ahead of the election results, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, held an important meeting with all party candidates at his residence on Friday. The informal gathering, described as a tea discussion, took place amid rising political tensions. AAP has accused the BJP of attempting to influence their candidates through financial offers, which is currently under investigation by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) following an order from the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG).

Gopal Rai Predicts AAP’s Victory

Speaking to the media, Gopal Rai asserted that internal reports from AAP candidates strongly suggest that the party is poised to form the next government in Delhi. “The people of Delhi have given their mandate to the AAP,” he said confidently, “The party is set to form the government.”

Rai further accused the BJP of trying to undermine AAP’s efforts by using “Exit Polls to create a psychological narrative.” He alleged that several AAP candidates have received offers of money and ministerial positions in exchange for defecting to the BJP. Referring to this alleged tactic as “Operation Lotus,” Rai claimed that these actions were part of a broader strategy to influence the outcome of the election.

AAP Leaders Stand Strong Against BJP’s Alleged Tactics

Sandeep Pathak, another senior AAP leader, supported Rai’s statements, revealing that many AAP candidates had reported receiving poaching offers. “We have even released some of these phone numbers to the media,” Pathak said, emphasizing that the party was standing firm against these political tactics.

Feedback Gathering at AAP’s Informal Meeting

Durgesh Pathak, another key AAP leader, explained that the meeting served as an opportunity for the candidates to share feedback from their campaigns. “We discussed the ground realities and the emerging electoral equations,” Pathak added, indicating that AAP was fully prepared for the results.

AAP Confident of Victory in Over 50 Delhi Assembly Seats, Claims Gopal Rai

As Delhi awaits the election results on Saturday, all eyes remain on AAP’s strong stance in the face of external challenges and their confidence in securing a majority.