AAPda Government Lacks Vision for Delhi’s Development, Says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the AAP government in Delhi, dubbing it an “AAPda government” (disaster government) that has failed to deliver meaningful progress for the national capital.

Addressing a massive rally in Rohini ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, PM Modi highlighted the BJP’s vision for development, contrasting it with what he termed as AAP’s misgovernance.

Key Points from PM Modi’s Address

Vision for Delhi’s Progress

PM Modi emphasized the importance of Delhi’s role in India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation. “The coming 25 years are critical for India. For us to become a ‘Viksit Bharat,’ Delhi must move forward with a clear vision and purpose,” he said. The Prime Minister urged residents to give the BJP a chance, assuring them of a brighter and more prosperous future under BJP governance.

BJP’s Contributions to Delhi’s Development

PM Modi underscored the achievements of the BJP-led central government in Delhi, stating that major projects like metro expansion, affordable housing, and public infrastructure have been spearheaded by the Centre.

Metro Expansion: Namo Bharat Train initiative.

Completion of the Janakpuri-Krishna Park stretch under Metro Phase-IV.

Rithala-Kundli corridor development. Affordable Housing: Launch of the Swabhimaan Apartments in Ashok Nagar under the PM Awas Yojana.

Over ₹75,000 crore allocated for health and development projects in Delhi. Iconic Infrastructure Projects: Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi convention centers.

Development of Kartavya Path and the National War Memorial, symbolizing India’s heritage and pride.

Criticism of the AAP Government

PM Modi did not hold back in criticizing the AAP government’s performance over the past decade.

Governance and Mismanagement: The Prime Minister accused the AAP government of neglecting core issues like sanitation, transportation, and public safety.

“Delhi has suffered under this ‘AAPda government.’ People are now demanding change,” PM Modi said, echoing the rally’s chants. Scams and Misplaced Priorities: Referring to the controversial renovation of the Chief Minister’s residence, dubbed “Sheesh Mahal” by BJP, PM Modi accused the AAP of prioritizing luxuries over public welfare.

“During the COVID-19 crisis, while people were struggling, they were busy building their palace,” he remarked. Non-Implementation of Welfare Schemes: PM Modi criticized AAP for not implementing central schemes like Ayushman Bharat, depriving Delhi residents of critical healthcare benefits. Allegations of Corruption: The Prime Minister pointed out accusations of scams involving AAP leaders, questioning their intention and loyalty to public service.

Public Response and BJP’s Campaign

The rally saw enthusiastic participation, with chants of “Delhi mei bahane nahi, BJP ki sarkaar chahiye” (No more excuses in Delhi; we want a BJP government). Replicas of the Delhi Chief Minister’s residence, labeled “Sheesh Mahal,” were displayed outside the venue as part of BJP’s campaign against the AAP government.

Senior BJP leaders, including Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, MPs Manoj Tiwari, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, and others, joined PM Modi at the rally to energize the cadre ahead of the elections.

PM Modi’s Call to Action

PM Modi concluded his address with a strong appeal to Delhi voters, urging them to embrace change and choose a government committed to progress. “Intention, decision-making, and loyalty are critical in politics. The BJP has proven its capability across states and at the Centre. Now, it’s time to bring this change to Delhi,” he said.

As Delhi gears up for the Assembly elections, the Prime Minister’s remarks have set the tone for a high-stakes battle, with development and governance as the central themes.