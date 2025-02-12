‘Aashram Season 3 – Part 2’ Teaser: Bobby Deol Set to Rule Again as Baba Nirala

Mumbai: The makers of Ek Badnaam Aashram are all set to thrill fans with the second part of Season 3. As movie buffs eagerly await the next chapter, Amazon MX Player has unveiled a thrilling teaser that promises to be explosive.

The teaser offers a chilling glimpse of Baba Nirala’s rise to power once again, highlighting the unwavering loyalty of his followers and the growing tension within his inner circle. Secrets bubble beneath the surface, and old betrayals threaten to surface. This new segment in the gripping saga of betrayal, revenge, and redemption takes the stakes higher than ever before.

Bobby Deol Reflects on His Journey as Baba Nirala

Bobby Deol, who plays the intense character of Baba Nirala, shared his excitement about the series, stating, “The journey of Baba Nirala has been incredible, and the amount of love this franchise has received over the years is simply overwhelming.

The intensity of this character, the adoration of fans, and the power of this story make it an experience like no other. I can’t wait for audiences to witness the next chapter as it digs deeper into the world of Baba Nirala. This time, the stakes are not just higher, but the drama is bolder, and the secrets even darker.”

Amazon MX Player’s Vision for the Show

Amogh Dusad, Head of Amazon MX Player, shared his thoughts on the upcoming season, saying, “Ek Badnaam Aashram has truly redefined storytelling in the digital space. As one of India’s most successful shows, it continues to capture the pulse of audiences with its hard-hitting premise and compelling characters.

With new episodes coming soon, we’re pushing the envelope further with an explosive chapter that challenges perceptions and explores the consequences of unchecked power.”

Prakash Jha’s Vision for the New Season

Producer and director of the show, Prakash Jha, also spoke about the upcoming season, saying, “Ek Badnaam Aashram has successfully held up a mirror to society by exposing the dark intersections between faith, power, and exploitation.

The response, over the course of three seasons, has been nothing short of phenomenal, proving that stories rooted in reality resonate far and wide.

With the new season, we’re peeling back even more layers, exploring the psychological grip of influence and the relentless thirst for control, where morality is often compromised. Fans can expect a no-holds-barred ride, which will surely keep them hooked across all five episodes.”

As fans eagerly anticipate the explosive continuation of Baba Nirala’s story, Ek Badnaam Aashram promises to delve deeper into the dark realms of power, control, and betrayal, all under the captivating performance of Bobby Deol.