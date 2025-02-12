Saints, Kalpvasis, and Devotees Take Holy Dip on Magh Purnima, Praise Maha Kumbh Arrangements

Mahakumbh Nagar: On the auspicious occasion of Magh Purnima, millions of pilgrims, including saints and Kalpvasis, gathered at the Triveni Sangam and other designated ghats to take a sacred dip. They praised the exceptional arrangements at the Maha Kumbh Mela and lauded the state administration for its efficient management.

Sadhus and Saints Applaud Maha Kumbh 2025 Arrangements

Saints from all Akhadas took part in the holy bath and expressed their admiration for the seamless arrangements. They stated that the Kumbh Mela has always been a way to connect with the eternal truths of Sanatan Dharma, and Maha Kumbh 2025 is extraordinary for its well-organized, safe, and technologically advanced experience.

The sadhus emphasized that organizing such a grand spiritual gathering is only possible for a true Sanatani. They hailed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as the “pride of Sanatan Dharma” and praised his role in ensuring impeccable arrangements for the sacred event.

Guru Manikandan Highlights the Importance of the Maha Kumbh

Aghor Tantracharya, Guru, and Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhada, R. Manikandan, spoke about the significance of Maha Kumbh. He described every moment spent in the fairgrounds as precious and praised the facilities provided for sadhus, sanyasis, and citizens. Guru Manikandan called CM Yogi’s efforts unmatched, stating that only someone with a deep understanding of Sanatan Dharma could successfully organize such an event.

He also advised pilgrims to not prioritize bathing only at the Sangam Nose, explaining that the entire Maha Kumbh area is a sacred “power triangle,” offering the same spiritual merit as the Sangam Nose. Bathing at other ghats would also bring the same divine blessings.

Bengali Baba Completes Holy Dip and Sets Out for Kashi

Naga Saint Bengali Baba from Panchayati Akhada Mahanirvani in Ujjain participated in all the major bathing rituals at the Maha Kumbh and completed his holy dip on Magh Purnima. He then embarked on his journey to Kashi.

Bengali Baba shared that after Vasant Panchami, various Akhadas, saints, and religious leaders began their journey from Prayagraj to Kashi. Each Akhada has designated places where they reside until Maha Shivaratri, engaging in spiritual practices and celebrating Holi with Baba Vishwanath before continuing their journey.

Bengali Baba also praised CM Yogi Adityanath, calling him the “Sun of Sanatan Dharma,” for ensuring the grand success of Maha Kumbh, highlighting his efforts in hosting and honoring saints while providing a secure, well-structured experience for the masses.

Swami Dilip Das Tyagi Reflects on the Spiritual Significance of Magh Purnima

Swami Dilip Das Tyagi, head of Raghuvansh Sankalp Seva Sangh and Ayodhya’s Ram-Vaidehi Temple, described the holy dip on Magh Purnima as an immense blessing. He shared that numerous saints from Ayodhya participated in the bathing rituals at Triveni Sangam, experiencing divine bliss.

Swami Tyagi praised CM Yogi Adityanath and the local administration for their tireless efforts in organizing Maha Kumbh. He encouraged devotees to visit and experience the various aspects of this grand event, including the Digital and Safe Maha Kumbh initiative.

Additionally, he called upon the public and pilgrims to contribute to maintaining the sanctity, cleanliness, and organization of the event, ensuring a memorable and harmonious spiritual gathering.