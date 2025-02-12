Gill and Rohit Closing in on No. 1 ODI Ranking Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Dubai: With just a week remaining before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, India’s captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are making significant strides toward the top spot in the ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings.

Shubman Gill Moves Up to Second; Rohit Sharma Close Behind

The latest ICC rankings update saw Pakistan captain Babar Azam holding onto the No. 1 spot, but both Gill and Rohit are closing the gap following their impressive performances in the ODI series against England.

Shubman Gill climbed one place to secure the second spot in the ODI batter rankings, just five rating points behind Babar Azam after back-to-back half-centuries against England. Rohit Sharma, currently ranked third, is just 13 rating points behind Babar following his remarkable century in Cuttack.

Other Prominent Batters Re-enter the Rankings

As teams gear up for the ICC Champions Trophy, several other prominent batters have made their way back into the ODI rankings. Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman sits in 13th, while New Zealand’s Kane Williamson is ranked 29th. England’s Jos Buttler (38th), Devon Conway (40th), and Joe Root (51st) have also re-entered the ODI standings following their returns to 50-over cricket.

Competitive ODI Bowling Rankings

The competition among bowlers is equally intense, with only 18 rating points separating Rashid Khan, Maheesh Theekshana, Bernard Scholtz, Shaheen Afridi, and Kuldeep Yadav inside the top five for ODI bowlers.

Strong Performances Boost Indian All-rounders in ODI Rankings

Indian all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja (11th) and Mohammed Shami (13th) have climbed the ODI rankings following their strong performances in the England series. Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi continues to lead the ODI all-rounder rankings, with New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner moving up two places to 7th after his impressive showing.

Movement in Test Rankings Following Recent Series

In the latest Test rankings, Australia’s Usman Khawaja has re-entered the top 10, climbing two spots to 9th after his strong performance against Sri Lanka. Wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey also made a significant rise, jumping 11 places to 18th following his century in the second Test.

Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis surged 14 spots to 28th, while Ireland’s Lorcan Tucker (up five places to 49th) and Andy McBrine (up 17 places to 70th) were rewarded for their performances in Ireland’s historic Test victory over Zimbabwe.

Nathan Lyon Reaches Career-High Ranking in Test Bowlers

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon has achieved a career-high ranking, moving up one spot to 5th in the Test bowler rankings. Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani made a significant rise, climbing 14 places to 29th after his strong performance in the recent Test series against Zimbabwe.

With the ICC Champions Trophy just around the corner, players like Gill and Rohit Sharma are looking to continue their climb up the rankings and contribute to India’s success in the tournament.