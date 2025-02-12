Israel’s Ceasefire on the Brink: Will Hostages Be Released Before Saturday?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued an ultimatum to Hamas, stating that the ongoing ceasefire in Gaza will be canceled if Israeli hostages are not returned by Saturday, February 10. In a video statement on Tuesday, Netanyahu announced that the decision was unanimously approved by Israel’s Cabinet Ministers during a four-hour meeting.

Netanyahu declared that if Hamas fails to return the hostages by noon on Saturday, the ceasefire will end, and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will resume “intensive fighting” until Hamas is decisively defeated. He emphasized that all Cabinet Ministers supported US President Donald Trump’s Gaza takeover plan, which includes the ceasefire ultimatum.

Hamas Postpones Hostage Handovers

This statement came a day after Hamas announced that it would delay the handover of Israeli hostages, which was initially scheduled for Saturday. Hamas spokesman Abu Obeida stated that the delay was due to Israel’s failure to fully abide by the terms of the ceasefire agreement over the past three weeks. According to Obeida, Hamas would postpone the hostages’ release until Israel ensures adherence to the deal and compensates for the previous failures.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz responded by calling Hamas’ move a “complete violation” of the ceasefire and hostage release agreement. He added that he had ordered the IDF to be fully prepared for any scenario in Gaza and to defend Israeli communities near the enclave.

Israel Mobilizes Forces in Response

Following the Israeli Cabinet’s decision, the Israeli military has announced plans to reinforce its forces near Gaza and call up reservists. A military spokesperson confirmed that additional troops, including reservists, would be deployed to prepare for various potential scenarios in the region. This decision comes after Hamas’ announcement and is aimed at maintaining the IDF’s readiness for a potential escalation.

Trump’s Ultimatum to Hamas

US President Donald Trump also issued a similar ultimatum to Hamas on Monday, warning that if all Israeli hostages are not released by noon on Saturday, he would propose canceling the ceasefire agreement and allowing the situation to escalate.

These developments came after an Israeli delegation returned from Qatar, where indirect talks were held regarding the next phase of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. Tensions surrounding the ceasefire deal and the recent controversial remarks from both Netanyahu and Trump regarding Gaza have sparked regional and international backlash.

Also Read: Bangladesh Hopes for Historic Meeting Between Muhammad Yunus and PM Modi at BIMSTEC Summit

Controversial Gaza Plan by Trump and Netanyahu

On February 4, Trump unveiled a controversial proposal to take control of the Gaza Strip and relocate Palestinians, which has drawn sharp criticism from many nations. Netanyahu also suggested that Palestinians could be relocated to Saudi Arabia to establish a state, a proposal that has been met with widespread rejection.

Hostage Release and Ceasefire Agreement

Israel’s Ceasefire on the Brink: Will Hostages Be Released Before Saturday?

The current ceasefire began on January 19 after 15 months of conflict, and under the terms of the agreement, 21 hostages, including 16 Israelis and five Thais, were released in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian detainees. The first phase of the agreement is expected to result in the release of 33 Israeli hostages and around 2,000 Palestinian detainees over six weeks.

With the deadline approaching, both international and regional players are watching closely to see if the situation in Gaza will escalate or if the ceasefire will hold.