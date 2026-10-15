TGSPDCL Assistant Engineer Caught Taking ₹1.2 Lakh Bribe in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An assistant engineer working with the Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) was allegedly caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe of ₹1.2 lakh in Hyderabad on Thursday.

According to ACB officials, the accused, Pandala Sandhaya Rakesh, is working in the Madannapet section under the Santosh Nagar sub-division. He allegedly demanded the money from a complainant in exchange for approving an application to install six new electricity meters in place of old, missing meters.

The ACB’s City Range-II team reportedly caught the assistant engineer while accepting the alleged bribe. Officials recovered the entire ₹1.2 lakh from his possession at his instance.

The bureau stated that the officer had allegedly acted improperly and dishonestly to obtain an undue advantage. The case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

The accused was being produced before the Principal Special Judge for cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the ACB Act at Nampally, Hyderabad, for judicial remand.

The ACB urged citizens to report any public servant demanding a bribe by calling its toll-free helpline “1064”. Complaints can also be submitted through WhatsApp at *”9440446106″, Facebook at Telangana ACB, and X at “@TelanganaACB”. The bureau assured that complainants’ identities would be kept confidential.

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