Activa EV Takes the Lead: Honda’s First Step Into the Electric Scooter Market

Mumbai: Exciting news for electric vehicle enthusiasts! Renowned two-wheeler manufacturer Honda Motors has introduced two new electric scooters, the Activa EV and Q1, marking a significant step into the EV market.

Honda Activa EV: Features at a Glance

The Activa EV, a revamped version of the regular Activa model, boasts slight design modifications, including LED headlights and updated side indicators. The standout feature is its swappable battery system, ensuring convenience for users.

Battery Capacity: Equipped with dual 1.5 kWh batteries.

Equipped with dual 1.5 kWh batteries. Range: Can travel up to 102 km on a single charge.

Can travel up to 102 km on a single charge. Top Speed: Maximum speed of 80 km/h.

Maximum speed of 80 km/h. Driving Modes: Available in Standard, Sports, and Economy modes.

Honda Q1: Tailored for Short Commutes

The Honda Q1 has been designed with short-distance commuters in mind, offering a compact and efficient solution.

Battery Capacity: 1.5 kWh battery.

1.5 kWh battery. Range: Travels up to 80 km on a single charge.

Travels up to 80 km on a single charge. Top Speed: Maximum speed of 50 km/h.

Pricing and Availability

While the prices of both electric scooters are yet to be announced, pre-bookings will commence on January 1, 2025. Honda is expected to disclose pricing details at the time of bookings.

Additional Highlights

Charging Options: Both models come with fast charging capabilities, reducing downtime significantly. Sustainability Focus: The swappable battery system promotes sustainable practices, reducing e-waste and extending battery life. Digital Features: These scooters are expected to feature a digital instrument cluster, smartphone connectivity, and GPS-enabled navigation. Warranty: Honda may introduce an extended warranty program, covering the battery and motor for up to five years.

These scooters aim to cater to a wide audience, from eco-conscious city dwellers to daily commuters. With modern design, efficient performance, and Honda’s legacy of reliability, the Activa EV and Q1 are poised to become popular choices in the growing electric scooter market.