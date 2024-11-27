Land Acquisition for Hyderabad Metro Phase II Moves Ahead Rapidly

Hyderabad: The Managing Director of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), NVS Reddy, announced on Tuesday that construction work for the much-anticipated metro rail in the Old City, connecting MG Bus Station (MGBS) to Chandrayangutta, will commence in January 2025.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Metro Rail office, Reddy stated that land acquisition for the 7.5 km metro corridor is being carried out on a war footing to ensure timely project execution. The demolition of identified properties is slated to begin in the fourth week of December 2024.

Land Acquisition Details

NVS Reddy revealed that more than 1,100 properties are expected to be affected by the construction of roads and metro stations along the corridor. Of these, the layouts for 800 properties have already been submitted to the District Collector for approval. Key cultural and heritage buildings along the route will be preserved, with metro pillars and station designs planned with precision to minimize disruption.

Here is a summary of the land acquisition requirements:

Section Road Widening (ft) Affected Properties Additional Details Darulshifa to Shah Ali Banda 50-60 → 100 ft 20-25 ft per property Road expansion to accommodate metro stations. Shah Ali Banda to Chandrayangutta 80 → 120 ft 10 ft per property Ensures smoother traffic flow and pedestrian access. Total – 1,100+ Includes 103 sensitive or religious structures.

Cultural Preservation and Challenges

The metro route in the Old City crosses several religious and heritage structures. Approximately 103 sensitive sites will be preserved through advanced engineering solutions. Metro construction teams have pledged to ensure minimal impact, adhering to guidelines under the Land Acquisition Act.

The notification process for affected property owners started in August 2024. Compensation plans are in place, with proposals for payments being expedited to facilitate smooth acquisition.

Phase II Expansion Plans

NVS Reddy shared updates on Phase II of the Hyderabad Metro, which includes five new corridors spanning a total of 76.4 km and covering 54 stations. These corridors aim to significantly enhance metro connectivity across the city. The estimated cost of Phase II construction is ₹24,269 crore.

The corridors in Phase II include:

Nagole to Shamshabad (Airport Corridor) Raidurg to Kokapet Neopolis MGBS to Chandrayangutta (Old City Corridor) Miyapur to Patancheru LB Nagar to Hayathnagar

In addition to the above, a separate sixth corridor of 40 km will connect Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to Fort City (Skill University).

Key Features of the Old City Metro Corridor

Length : 7.5 km

: 7.5 km Estimated Start Date : January 2025

: January 2025 Impact : Improved connectivity between the Old City and central Hyderabad.

: Improved connectivity between the Old City and central Hyderabad. Stations : MGBS to Chandrayangutta, strategically located for accessibility.

: MGBS to Chandrayangutta, strategically located for accessibility. Road Widening: Up to 120 ft at key junctions to support metro infrastructure.

Challenges in Land Acquisition

One of the primary obstacles is obtaining the Right of Way (RoW) for over 90% of the affected properties, as mandated by the central government. Despite these hurdles, HMRL officials are confident that Phase II will provide a transformative boost to Hyderabad’s metro network.

With the addition of Phase II, Hyderabad’s metro rail system will cover over 100 km, enhancing urban mobility for millions of residents.