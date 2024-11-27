Hyderabad’s Aramghar to Zoo Park Flyover Set to Open Soon

Project Overview Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner Ilambharti has instructed officials to speed up the construction of the Aramghar to Nehru Zoological Park flyover. The project is crucial for reducing traffic congestion in the city and is one of the key infrastructural developments aimed at improving urban mobility.

Completion Deadline Set for November 30 During an on-site inspection, the GHMC Commissioner emphasized that the main flyover works must be completed by November 30. This directive aims to ensure the timely delivery of the project, addressing traffic bottlenecks along the busy route.

Challenges in Land Acquisition for Service Roads The Chief Engineer of the project, CE Devanand, pointed out that the construction of service roads beneath the flyover requires the acquisition of 17 properties. Among these, five private properties must be acquired immediately to begin construction of the service roads. The acquisition process has emerged as a significant challenge, potentially delaying the project timeline.

Zonal Authorities Urged to Act Swiftly To resolve the land acquisition issues, the GHMC Commissioner has instructed zonal town planning authorities to quickly submit proposals for compensatory payments. The GHMC has committed to providing the necessary funds for property acquisitions, and Zonal Commissioner Venkanna has been tasked with completing the paperwork within two days.

Inspection by Senior Officials GHMC Commissioner Ilambharti was accompanied by several senior officials during the inspection of the construction site. These included:

Sarfaraz Ahmad , Commissioner of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA)

, Commissioner of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) D. Mayank Mittal , Executive Director of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB)

, Executive Director of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) Other top officials from relevant departments.

Key Features and Benefits of the Flyover The Aramghar to Zoo Park flyover is set to be a bi-directional, six-lane flyover spanning 4.04 kilometers. Upon completion, it will become Hyderabad’s second-longest flyover. The flyover is designed to ease traffic congestion at key junctions, including:

Aramghar

Shastripuram

Kalapathar

Darul Uloom

Shivrampally

These junctions currently face significant traffic bottlenecks, especially during peak hours, slowing down travel along the route. The new flyover is expected to significantly improve traffic flow, providing smoother connectivity from Aramghar to Nehru Zoological Park in Bahadurpura.

Completion Timeline and Expected Impact GHMC officials are optimistic that the flyover will be completed on schedule by November 30, with the major construction work expected to be finished by this date. Once completed, the flyover will enhance connectivity between key localities, reduce congestion, and improve the overall traffic situation in the city. Thousands of commuters are expected to benefit from this infrastructure improvement, making daily travel smoother and more efficient.

Significance for Urban Mobility This flyover is part of the broader strategy to improve urban mobility in Hyderabad, especially as the city’s rapid population growth and urbanization continue to place increasing pressure on existing traffic routes. The Aramghar to Zoo Park flyover is seen as a critical step in addressing these challenges and enhancing the city’s transport infrastructure.