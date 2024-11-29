Actor Sonu Sood Engages with Students During Visit to School in Shamsabad

Shamsabad, Rangareddy District: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood visited the Kasturba Gandhi Gurukula School in Palamakula village, Shamsabad, in Rangareddy district, where he interacted with students and shared words of inspiration.

During his visit, Sonu Sood expressed his deep connection to the people of Telangana, stating, “Though I am originally from Punjab, the people of Telangana are like family to me.” The actor also expressed pride in his brother, Siddhu Reddy, for his contributions to the development of government schools for underprivileged children.

“I am proud of my brother for his work in improving schools for the poor,” Sonu Sood remarked, highlighting the importance of quality education for all.

The actor, widely known for his philanthropic efforts, especially in education and social welfare, engaged with the students, encouraging them to focus on their studies and work towards making a positive impact on society. The students greeted him with excitement, and many were seen eager to hear his motivational message.

Sonu Sood’s visit to the school is a reflection of his continued commitment to supporting education and welfare initiatives across India. His efforts to improve the lives of disadvantaged communities have made him a well-respected figure beyond his film career.